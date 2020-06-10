21734 Wesley Drive

Amenities

Enjoy coastal living at its best! This property will take your breath away…from the moment you walk in the door; the unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean and mesmerizing crash of the waves immediately transport you to a state of peace and relaxation. Fully furnished with the high-end touches you are accustomed to, makes this property feel like home. Indoor/outdoor living with views from every room, a state of the art, high-end kitchen including custom cabinetry, wolf 6 burner gas range, subzero fridge, farm sink, granite counters and more. This dual master home features coastal wood flooring throughout, custom woodworking for that perfect beachy feel, oversized showers with double sinks, custom walk in closets with built-ins, inside laundry room, brand new HVAC, water heater, electronic system with big screen TV, surround sound and more. Everything in this home is brand new – fully remodeled right down to the studs in 2017. This unit is an end and upper unit – so no one above and unobstructed views nearly all the way around. This development is gated with two covered assigned parking spaces & additional storage. Take the private trail to the beach, steps to the grocery store, The Montage and The Ranch. Even take the Trolley right to downtown – no need for a car! This is truly a dream home, perfect for a short term get-away or a long term lease. Don’t miss out! Book your time now!