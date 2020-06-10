All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
21734 Wesley Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

21734 Wesley Drive

21734 Wesley Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21734 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Ocean Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy coastal living at its best! This property will take your breath away…from the moment you walk in the door; the unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean and mesmerizing crash of the waves immediately transport you to a state of peace and relaxation. Fully furnished with the high-end touches you are accustomed to, makes this property feel like home. Indoor/outdoor living with views from every room, a state of the art, high-end kitchen including custom cabinetry, wolf 6 burner gas range, subzero fridge, farm sink, granite counters and more. This dual master home features coastal wood flooring throughout, custom woodworking for that perfect beachy feel, oversized showers with double sinks, custom walk in closets with built-ins, inside laundry room, brand new HVAC, water heater, electronic system with big screen TV, surround sound and more. Everything in this home is brand new – fully remodeled right down to the studs in 2017. This unit is an end and upper unit – so no one above and unobstructed views nearly all the way around. This development is gated with two covered assigned parking spaces & additional storage. Take the private trail to the beach, steps to the grocery store, The Montage and The Ranch. Even take the Trolley right to downtown – no need for a car! This is truly a dream home, perfect for a short term get-away or a long term lease. Don’t miss out! Book your time now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21734 Wesley Drive have any available units?
21734 Wesley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21734 Wesley Drive have?
Some of 21734 Wesley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21734 Wesley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21734 Wesley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21734 Wesley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21734 Wesley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 21734 Wesley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21734 Wesley Drive offers parking.
Does 21734 Wesley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21734 Wesley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21734 Wesley Drive have a pool?
No, 21734 Wesley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21734 Wesley Drive have accessible units?
No, 21734 Wesley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21734 Wesley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21734 Wesley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21734 Wesley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21734 Wesley Drive has units with air conditioning.
