All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2007 S Coast Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2007 S Coast Hwy
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2007 S Coast Hwy

2007 S Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2007 S Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This apartment is located on a spacious corner lot on the ocean side of Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach Village. 1 bedroom, 1 bath residential unit featuring private balconies with full ocean views of the Pacific, Catalina Island in the distance, and epic sunsets over the horizon. Recent improvements include: nearly all new drywall, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roof, windows, doors, exterior paint, rain gutters, and new exterior stairs. This unit has exposed wood beam ceilings, a remodeled kitchen, upgraded appliances, tile flooring, and updated countertops. The property includes a one-car garage which is a rarity this close to the beach in Laguna. A short stroll, less than a minute, will take you to the beach stairs, leading to Woods Cove Beach. With its coveted location and amazing views, this is truly an amazing rental. Utility costs are included with rent (Water, Electricity, Gas, and Trash).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 S Coast Hwy have any available units?
2007 S Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2007 S Coast Hwy have?
Some of 2007 S Coast Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 S Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2007 S Coast Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 S Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 2007 S Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2007 S Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2007 S Coast Hwy does offer parking.
Does 2007 S Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 S Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 S Coast Hwy have a pool?
No, 2007 S Coast Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2007 S Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2007 S Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 S Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 S Coast Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 S Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2007 S Coast Hwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College