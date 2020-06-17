2007 S Coast Hwy

Amenities

This apartment is located on a spacious corner lot on the ocean side of Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach Village. 1 bedroom, 1 bath residential unit featuring private balconies with full ocean views of the Pacific, Catalina Island in the distance, and epic sunsets over the horizon. Recent improvements include: nearly all new drywall, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roof, windows, doors, exterior paint, rain gutters, and new exterior stairs. This unit has exposed wood beam ceilings, a remodeled kitchen, upgraded appliances, tile flooring, and updated countertops. The property includes a one-car garage which is a rarity this close to the beach in Laguna. A short stroll, less than a minute, will take you to the beach stairs, leading to Woods Cove Beach. With its coveted location and amazing views, this is truly an amazing rental. Utility costs are included with rent (Water, Electricity, Gas, and Trash).