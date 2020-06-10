2 Camel Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Perched above Aliso Beach on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway is the exclusive community of Camel Point. Only 10 homes reside behind these gates. Once the former "Gucci house" is just across the street from this sprawling home. There is no shortage of Pacific ocean views from the main living areas.

If you love to entertain the floorplan opens to a large kitchen, dining room, and living room. Large windows and several spacious decks emphasize views. All new top of the line stainless steel appliances. A large center island with a 6 burner Samsung series cooktop. the counters are quartz and all of the interior floorings are new. Flooring consists of carpeting, wood, and tile. The main entry level opens to a large reception room and off of this room there are two bedrooms with a shared bath. One of the bedrooms has an attached room ideal for a gym. The other two bedrooms and the master bedroom are located on the main level on the second floor. The master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet with built-in dressing cabinets. Behind the kitchen, another staircase down leads to the laundry room another bath and two more rooms that could serve as a TV room or playroom. At the end of this cul, de sac has its own beach access to Aliso Beach that is shared with the Montage resort.