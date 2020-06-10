All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

2 Camel Point Drive

2 Camel Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2 Camel Point Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Perched above Aliso Beach on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway is the exclusive community of Camel Point. Only 10 homes reside behind these gates. Once the former "Gucci house" is just across the street from this sprawling home. There is no shortage of Pacific ocean views from the main living areas.
If you love to entertain the floorplan opens to a large kitchen, dining room, and living room. Large windows and several spacious decks emphasize views. All new top of the line stainless steel appliances. A large center island with a 6 burner Samsung series cooktop. the counters are quartz and all of the interior floorings are new. Flooring consists of carpeting, wood, and tile. The main entry level opens to a large reception room and off of this room there are two bedrooms with a shared bath. One of the bedrooms has an attached room ideal for a gym. The other two bedrooms and the master bedroom are located on the main level on the second floor. The master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in closet with built-in dressing cabinets. Behind the kitchen, another staircase down leads to the laundry room another bath and two more rooms that could serve as a TV room or playroom. At the end of this cul, de sac has its own beach access to Aliso Beach that is shared with the Montage resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Camel Point Drive have any available units?
2 Camel Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Camel Point Drive have?
Some of 2 Camel Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Camel Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 Camel Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Camel Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2 Camel Point Drive offer parking?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2 Camel Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Camel Point Drive have a pool?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 Camel Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Camel Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Camel Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Camel Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
