Architectural Ocean View Masterpiece! This executive home features 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, chef's kitchen, open floor plan, ocean and canyon views from all rooms, solar system, grey water system, A/C and elevator. Home is designed for entertaining and situated on a private street with ample parking for guests. This is a must see property for the client who refuses to live the "ordinary" lifestyle.