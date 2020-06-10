183 Crescent Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome N Laguna location! 1939 California Spanish charmer provides authentic feel with a mix of the old and the new. Take this

opportunity to live steps from the beach and Crescent Bay park (across the street). Vintage RE-DONE hardwood floors throughout the home, freshly painted interior, upgraded kitchen with marble counters, farm sink and prep sink, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Large living room arched window

offers fantastic views of the ocean. Nostalgic views of the ocean are from the living room, large formal dining room, breakfast nook (with

dome ceiling), master bedroom and it's private balcony and separate bedroom/office (with its own bath) above the 2 car garage. The details throughout the home are incredible, cove ceilings, small basement, arches and the one of a kind domed ceiling in the breakfast nook. Private master offers its own balcony with ocean and Catalina views and the breezes are so refreshing. Close to a lot of what North Laguna offers but you will escape your routine by relaxing outdoors by the fire place in the back patio. Great entertaining space and the separate guest area above the garage may double as a office, photo or art studio. Truly a special home in a great location!