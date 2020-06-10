All apartments in Laguna Beach
183 Crescent Bay Drive

Location

183 Crescent Bay Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Awesome N Laguna location! 1939 California Spanish charmer provides authentic feel with a mix of the old and the new. Take this
opportunity to live steps from the beach and Crescent Bay park (across the street). Vintage RE-DONE hardwood floors throughout the home, freshly painted interior, upgraded kitchen with marble counters, farm sink and prep sink, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Large living room arched window
offers fantastic views of the ocean. Nostalgic views of the ocean are from the living room, large formal dining room, breakfast nook (with
dome ceiling), master bedroom and it's private balcony and separate bedroom/office (with its own bath) above the 2 car garage. The details throughout the home are incredible, cove ceilings, small basement, arches and the one of a kind domed ceiling in the breakfast nook. Private master offers its own balcony with ocean and Catalina views and the breezes are so refreshing. Close to a lot of what North Laguna offers but you will escape your routine by relaxing outdoors by the fire place in the back patio. Great entertaining space and the separate guest area above the garage may double as a office, photo or art studio. Truly a special home in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have any available units?
183 Crescent Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have?
Some of 183 Crescent Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Crescent Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
183 Crescent Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Crescent Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 183 Crescent Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 183 Crescent Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Crescent Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 183 Crescent Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 183 Crescent Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Crescent Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Crescent Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Crescent Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
