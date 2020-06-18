1817 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca!

Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony. The architectural beauty of this home encompasses what it means to live in Laguna Beach.

The tall ceilings and panoramic windows offer endless ocean views throughout the entire home. You ll also enjoy ocean views from the three large balconies each located at different level of the home. The large living room and adjoining balcony offer room to host large groups or just relax in this Laguna Beach oasis.

The master bedroom is thoughtfully designed with a large private balcony, endless natural light and a large bathroom with plenty of storage. The room also has a large walk-in closet that s perfect for the well dressed. The other bedrooms also offer a large living spaces with large closets with their own ocean views. The home has a large 2 car garage and it is perfectly located just blocks from a free Laguna trolly pick up location.

