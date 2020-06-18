All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1817 Del Mar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1817 Del Mar Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 PM

1817 Del Mar Avenue

1817 Del Mar Avenue · (949) 400-4275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1817 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 1817 Del Mar Ave. in beautiful Laguna Beach, Ca!
Located in the hills of Laguna Beach this ocean view home is a spacious 3,161 square feet boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large office/ den with a private balcony. The architectural beauty of this home encompasses what it means to live in Laguna Beach.
The tall ceilings and panoramic windows offer endless ocean views throughout the entire home. You ll also enjoy ocean views from the three large balconies each located at different level of the home. The large living room and adjoining balcony offer room to host large groups or just relax in this Laguna Beach oasis.
The master bedroom is thoughtfully designed with a large private balcony, endless natural light and a large bathroom with plenty of storage. The room also has a large walk-in closet that s perfect for the well dressed. The other bedrooms also offer a large living spaces with large closets with their own ocean views. The home has a large 2 car garage and it is perfectly located just blocks from a free Laguna trolly pick up location.
Full Tour of home:
httpswww.youtube.com/watch?v=_npbyRdf8i8&t=57s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
1817 Del Mar Avenue has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1817 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Del Mar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Del Mar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Del Mar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Del Mar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1817 Del Mar Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity