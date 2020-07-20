1781 Glenneyre Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Nice apartment in an oasis, a lush tropical paradise is your garden outside your sliding glass doors. Enter through a gated entry off of Pearl Street, come into your own lush garden. The apartment has tiled floors, and a nicely appointed kitchen with a bar counter, open to the living room. The bath is slate tiled, a glass enclose shower. The bedroom has 2 mirrored closets, and a sliding glass door, as well as a small wall AC unit. A separate private laundry room has a washer and dryer for your private use. All rooms are open to the beautiful garden facing west. Located a block from the beach, you can walk to many restaurants in the nearby area. All utilities are included, as well as internet and cable. Sorry, no pets. The owner lives in the upper unit.