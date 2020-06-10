All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 165 Thalia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
165 Thalia
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

165 Thalia

165 Thalia Street · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

165 Thalia Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Turn-key furnished rental in the heart of Laguna Village "Hip District" area, just steps from shops and restaurants with panoramic white water, coastline, and Catalina Island views. Almost oceanfront, this beach access rental is situated on the Ocean Side of Coast Hwy just 50 feet from the beach entrance steps on Thalia Street beach. Corner unit overlooking the ocean is completely remodeled with travertine floors, granite counters in the large, fully equipped kitchen, complete with stainless steel refrigerator, Viking stove/ocean. Almost every room has ocean views. Open concept living and dining areas, with lots of light. The living room has a large flat-screen TV., a new leather sleep sofa (completely furnished unit sleeps 6). Master bedroom is ensuite with flat-screen TV and ocean views and sliding doors that open to the ocean breezes. Oceanview balcony has a bbq. Designated garage space. Single level unit with stairs to second level entrance. Property has central A/C. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com or call #949-494-0490

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Thalia have any available units?
165 Thalia has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Thalia have?
Some of 165 Thalia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Thalia currently offering any rent specials?
165 Thalia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Thalia pet-friendly?
No, 165 Thalia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 165 Thalia offer parking?
Yes, 165 Thalia does offer parking.
Does 165 Thalia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Thalia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Thalia have a pool?
No, 165 Thalia does not have a pool.
Does 165 Thalia have accessible units?
No, 165 Thalia does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Thalia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Thalia has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Thalia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Thalia has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 165 Thalia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity