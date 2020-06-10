165 Thalia

Amenities

Turn-key furnished rental in the heart of Laguna Village "Hip District" area, just steps from shops and restaurants with panoramic white water, coastline, and Catalina Island views. Almost oceanfront, this beach access rental is situated on the Ocean Side of Coast Hwy just 50 feet from the beach entrance steps on Thalia Street beach. Corner unit overlooking the ocean is completely remodeled with travertine floors, granite counters in the large, fully equipped kitchen, complete with stainless steel refrigerator, Viking stove/ocean. Almost every room has ocean views. Open concept living and dining areas, with lots of light. The living room has a large flat-screen TV., a new leather sleep sofa (completely furnished unit sleeps 6). Master bedroom is ensuite with flat-screen TV and ocean views and sliding doors that open to the ocean breezes. Oceanview balcony has a bbq. Designated garage space. Single level unit with stairs to second level entrance. Property has central A/C. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com or call #949-494-0490