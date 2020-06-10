All apartments in Laguna Beach
1576 Del Mar Avenue
1576 Del Mar Avenue

Location

1576 Del Mar Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Great ocean and canyon view setting with views from most rooms. Front of home has two ocean view decks. Rear of lot backs to open space for great canyon and mountain vistas. Large deck off the rear has canyon and ocean views. Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, custom cabinetry. Gas range oven, dishwasher and refrigerator appliances. New carpet and hardwood like vinyl flooring just installed. Home was just freshly painted. All bedrooms on main level together. Master has it's own deck, private bathroom. Secondary bathroom adjacent to additional bedrooms. Laundry hookups are convenient in the bedroom hallway. There is a large backyard with covered patio, mature palm, flat grassy area with gardener included. Two car garage and two car driveway parking. chool and city bus stops are yards away. Just a few blocks up Del Mar find the Moulton Meadows Park with tot lot, sports field, tennis, walking trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
1576 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 1576 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1576 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1576 Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1576 Del Mar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1576 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1576 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1576 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1576 Del Mar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1576 Del Mar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
