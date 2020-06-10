1576 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Great ocean and canyon view setting with views from most rooms. Front of home has two ocean view decks. Rear of lot backs to open space for great canyon and mountain vistas. Large deck off the rear has canyon and ocean views. Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, custom cabinetry. Gas range oven, dishwasher and refrigerator appliances. New carpet and hardwood like vinyl flooring just installed. Home was just freshly painted. All bedrooms on main level together. Master has it's own deck, private bathroom. Secondary bathroom adjacent to additional bedrooms. Laundry hookups are convenient in the bedroom hallway. There is a large backyard with covered patio, mature palm, flat grassy area with gardener included. Two car garage and two car driveway parking. chool and city bus stops are yards away. Just a few blocks up Del Mar find the Moulton Meadows Park with tot lot, sports field, tennis, walking trails and more!