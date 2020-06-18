All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1575 VIA CAPRI
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

1575 VIA CAPRI

1575 Via Capri · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

1575 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful High End Soft Contemporary Condo With Complete Remodel To Die For Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Countertops & New Stainless Steel Appliances Including Built In Refrigerator. New Bathroom With Travertine Flooring & Custom Shower, New Toto Toilet, Granite Counter, Elegant Fixtures & Jacuzzi Style Tub (Re-Built With The Montage In Mind). Very Comfortable Living Area With Large Flat Screen TV Included, As Well As, the Flat Screen In The Master. BRAND NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, NEW PAINT, NEW WINDOW BLINDS, NEW LEDS LIGHTS, NEW SLIDING GLASS DOOR AT MASTER BEDROOM. Single Level, Very Quiet Community On Cul-de-sac. 1-Car Enclosed Garage With Storage & FREE Laundry Usage. Ocean Side Of PCH With Easy Walk To Crescent Bay Point Park & Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
1575 VIA CAPRI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1575 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 1575 VIA CAPRI's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
1575 VIA CAPRI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 1575 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1575 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
Yes, 1575 VIA CAPRI offers parking.
Does 1575 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 VIA CAPRI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
No, 1575 VIA CAPRI does not have a pool.
Does 1575 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 1575 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 VIA CAPRI have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1575 VIA CAPRI has units with air conditioning.
