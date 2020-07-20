1570 Via Capri

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Totally upgraded upper condo featuring two large bedrooms with ample closet space, one remodeled bathroom with marble counters with dual sinks and travertine shower, some ocean view from master bedroom, gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters throughout, great room concept with kitchen open to the living room over the island with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as, many more designer upgrades! Community laundry room and 1 car garage top off the amenity list. Incredible location just steps away from beautiful Crescent Point Park and Beach. Easy access in and out of Laguna, located next to Smithcliffs!