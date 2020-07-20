All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1570 Via Capri
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

1570 Via Capri

1570 Via Capri · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally upgraded upper condo featuring two large bedrooms with ample closet space, one remodeled bathroom with marble counters with dual sinks and travertine shower, some ocean view from master bedroom, gorgeous dark hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters throughout, great room concept with kitchen open to the living room over the island with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as, many more designer upgrades! Community laundry room and 1 car garage top off the amenity list. Incredible location just steps away from beautiful Crescent Point Park and Beach. Easy access in and out of Laguna, located next to Smithcliffs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Via Capri have any available units?
1570 Via Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1570 Via Capri have?
Some of 1570 Via Capri's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Via Capri currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Via Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Via Capri pet-friendly?
No, 1570 Via Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1570 Via Capri offer parking?
Yes, 1570 Via Capri offers parking.
Does 1570 Via Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Via Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Via Capri have a pool?
No, 1570 Via Capri does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Via Capri have accessible units?
No, 1570 Via Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Via Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 Via Capri has units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 Via Capri have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 Via Capri does not have units with air conditioning.
