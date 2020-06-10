All apartments in Laguna Beach
1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:19 AM

1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H

1570 N Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1570 N Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit. Right across the street from the ocean. Some units have ocean views. Resident only pays for gas and electricity. Call regarding pets.
Newly renovated with two tone paint, wood and tile floors, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, granite back splash in kitchen, room with a view.

Amenities: Parking, Two tone paint, Wood and tile floors, Ceiling fans, Granite counter tops, Granite back splash in kitchen, Room with a view.
Utilities: Water, Cable, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, dryer.
Parking: Carport Parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/laguna-beach-1-bed-1-bath/5965/

IT491126 - IT49MC5965

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

