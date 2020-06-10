1570-3 1570 N Pacific Coast H

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available right across the street from the ocean. Beautiful gourmet kitchens with dishwashers. wood floors, lots of cabinets. mirrored closet doors and washer and dryer in unit. Right across the street from the ocean. Some units have ocean views. Resident only pays for gas and electricity. Call regarding pets.

Newly renovated with two tone paint, wood and tile floors, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, granite back splash in kitchen, room with a view.



Amenities: Parking, Two tone paint, Wood and tile floors, Ceiling fans, Granite counter tops, Granite back splash in kitchen, Room with a view.

Utilities: Water, Cable, Trash, Sewer.

Appliances: Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, dryer.

Parking: Carport Parking

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/laguna-beach-1-bed-1-bath/5965/



IT491126 - IT49MC5965