Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished Luxury Coastal Living. This property is located at the corner of Cliff Drive and Myrtle St across the street from Heisler Park

This property captures Ocean and Coastline views. City light views and watch the waves crashing against the rocks at Boat Canyon and Picnic Beach. Top of the line appliances, Restorations Hardware furniture, out door BBQ, two patio decks, elevator to the garages and located near the restaurants, public transportation, galleries and much more.