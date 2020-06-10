All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

150 CRESS Street

150 Cress Street · (949) 276-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Cress Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Classic cottage Laguna Vista was completely renovated and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in an elegant setting designed to take advantage of its desirable beach close location. Gorgeous flooring made of uniquely sculptured French limestone, and modern furnishings set the tone for comfortable relaxation with a spacious gourmet kitchen that includes high end, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & a granite-topped island with eating area. Elegantly appointed bedrooms, each highlighted by wide plank French flooring, and include sumptuous 2 Queen beds & a Queen leather sleeper. Spa-like bathrooms offer large bathtub-showers with imported tile work. High-tech touches include computer & internet access, flat screen TVs, DVD & Custom heating and cooling. Weekly Rental Rates: Summer June 1 through September 1st week (Labor Day weekend)-- $5,550 per week; Holidays $3,500 per week; Rest of the year $3,100 per week. Above listed $9,995 per month rental is for off season only (October thru February).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 CRESS Street have any available units?
150 CRESS Street has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 CRESS Street have?
Some of 150 CRESS Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 CRESS Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 CRESS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 CRESS Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 CRESS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 150 CRESS Street offer parking?
No, 150 CRESS Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 CRESS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 CRESS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 CRESS Street have a pool?
No, 150 CRESS Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 CRESS Street have accessible units?
No, 150 CRESS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 CRESS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 CRESS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 CRESS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 CRESS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
