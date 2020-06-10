150 CRESS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub internet access

Classic cottage Laguna Vista was completely renovated and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in an elegant setting designed to take advantage of its desirable beach close location. Gorgeous flooring made of uniquely sculptured French limestone, and modern furnishings set the tone for comfortable relaxation with a spacious gourmet kitchen that includes high end, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & a granite-topped island with eating area. Elegantly appointed bedrooms, each highlighted by wide plank French flooring, and include sumptuous 2 Queen beds & a Queen leather sleeper. Spa-like bathrooms offer large bathtub-showers with imported tile work. High-tech touches include computer & internet access, flat screen TVs, DVD & Custom heating and cooling. Weekly Rental Rates: Summer June 1 through September 1st week (Labor Day weekend)-- $5,550 per week; Holidays $3,500 per week; Rest of the year $3,100 per week. Above listed $9,995 per month rental is for off season only (October thru February).