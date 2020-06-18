All apartments in Laguna Beach
1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive

1450 Bluebird Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Bluebird Canyon Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Rancho Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Leave the hustle and bustle of town and meander out to Bluebird Canyon, where you will find this charming home in a peaceful and serene canyon setting. Surrounded by trees, with lovely ocean and Catalina Island views, this split level home features three bedrooms, plus a lower bonus room, three fireplaces, vaulted wood beam ceilings and abundant outdoor living spaces, all providing a real sense of space and comfort. Whether it's sipping your morning coffee, or an evening glass of wine, the ocean view balcony off the main living room is a perfect setting for al fresco dining. The master suite has french doors that open to an inviting covered deck, creating a quiet place to read a book, or shady spot to supervise the kids while they play in the backyard. The stairwell down from the street opens to a charming front courtyard with mature landscaping, enter the dutch door to your main living area with kitchen, dining, fireplace and deck. The middle level of this home is your master suite with a fireplace and sitting area, plus a spacious secondary bedroom, both with vaulted ceilings. The lower level has an open family room with fireplace and french doors to the deck, a spacious bedroom, a full bathroom with double sinks, and laundry room. Fabulous street to street lot, with a two car garage below. There is an additional bonus room on the garage level. Home was taken down to the studs and completely rebuilt in 2005. This property is also listed FOR SALE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have any available units?
1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Bluebird Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
