1388 La Mirada Street

Welcome to The Nautilus House, inspired by the jetted sea creature in its spiral circulation and concentric curves that, viewed from below, echo Manhattan’s Guggenheim Museum. Set on a quadruple lot amid panoramic canyon vistas, lit each night, with north ocean views to Palos Verdes, this modern estate spans nearly 7,400 square feet. Elegant, modern furnishings equip this home to be move-in ready. Finely crafted limestone, marble, maple, and teak warm open modern spaces in the hushed, private cul-de-sac setting. Wraparound glass walls open to immersive balconies, visually placing the interior in the landscape. The main kitchen joins a 56-foot great room and boasts Italian cabinetry, dual islands, and top-of-the-line Thermador and Bosch appliances. Below, a 52-foot great room—theater, library, billiards area, full catering kitchen, and bar—opens to a plush Zoysia lawn, terraces of tropical flowers and fruit trees, and 50 acres of open space. The sleek master retreat features a warm fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, dual frameless-glass shower, jetted tub, balcony access, and private 180-degree garden-and-canyon views. Generous guestrooms enjoy similar views through walls of Fleetwood glass. A full-service elevator, dumbwaiter, four fireplaces, whole-house sound, power shades, central vacuums and heated floors, among many custom amenities, complete the rare, quiet, private, spacious, iconic, modern Nautilus House.