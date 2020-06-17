All apartments in Laguna Beach
1388 La Mirada Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1388 La Mirada Street

1388 La Mirada Street · (949) 689-9047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1388 La Mirada Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 7396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Welcome to The Nautilus House, inspired by the jetted sea creature in its spiral circulation and concentric curves that, viewed from below, echo Manhattan’s Guggenheim Museum. Set on a quadruple lot amid panoramic canyon vistas, lit each night, with north ocean views to Palos Verdes, this modern estate spans nearly 7,400 square feet. Elegant, modern furnishings equip this home to be move-in ready. Finely crafted limestone, marble, maple, and teak warm open modern spaces in the hushed, private cul-de-sac setting. Wraparound glass walls open to immersive balconies, visually placing the interior in the landscape. The main kitchen joins a 56-foot great room and boasts Italian cabinetry, dual islands, and top-of-the-line Thermador and Bosch appliances. Below, a 52-foot great room—theater, library, billiards area, full catering kitchen, and bar—opens to a plush Zoysia lawn, terraces of tropical flowers and fruit trees, and 50 acres of open space. The sleek master retreat features a warm fireplace, spacious walk-in closet, dual frameless-glass shower, jetted tub, balcony access, and private 180-degree garden-and-canyon views. Generous guestrooms enjoy similar views through walls of Fleetwood glass. A full-service elevator, dumbwaiter, four fireplaces, whole-house sound, power shades, central vacuums and heated floors, among many custom amenities, complete the rare, quiet, private, spacious, iconic, modern Nautilus House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 La Mirada Street have any available units?
1388 La Mirada Street has a unit available for $12,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1388 La Mirada Street have?
Some of 1388 La Mirada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 La Mirada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1388 La Mirada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 La Mirada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1388 La Mirada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1388 La Mirada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1388 La Mirada Street does offer parking.
Does 1388 La Mirada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 La Mirada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 La Mirada Street have a pool?
No, 1388 La Mirada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1388 La Mirada Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1388 La Mirada Street has accessible units.
Does 1388 La Mirada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 La Mirada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 La Mirada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1388 La Mirada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
