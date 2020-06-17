1369 Gaviota Drive

Amenities

New construction on the beach! An immaculate 2-story ocean front Laguna Beach retreat with your own stairs to the sand! Multiple decks and ocean front patios for entertaining or relaxing, spectacular unobstructed ocean views and take-your-breath-away sunsets. A spacious gourmet kitchen with built-in range, convection oven, microwave, and Sub-Zero fridge. Three bedrooms including a second story Master Suite with a balcony, fireplace, and walk-in closet. Ideally located in the heart of Laguna within close proximity to the best restaurants, shops, galleries, and so much more. Other features include washer/dryer, built-in bluff-top BBQ, air conditioning, forced air heating as well as warm floors throughout and 2-car garage with Tesla charger. Don’t miss this chance to live right on the beach where you can watch the dolphins swim by –- no telescope needed! Call Marcus at 949-295-5758 or Brendy at 949-533-1740 with questions or to schedule a showing.