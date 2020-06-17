All apartments in Laguna Beach
1369 Gaviota Drive

1369 Gaviota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Gaviota Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New construction on the beach! An immaculate 2-story ocean front Laguna Beach retreat with your own stairs to the sand! Multiple decks and ocean front patios for entertaining or relaxing, spectacular unobstructed ocean views and take-your-breath-away sunsets. A spacious gourmet kitchen with built-in range, convection oven, microwave, and Sub-Zero fridge. Three bedrooms including a second story Master Suite with a balcony, fireplace, and walk-in closet. Ideally located in the heart of Laguna within close proximity to the best restaurants, shops, galleries, and so much more. Other features include washer/dryer, built-in bluff-top BBQ, air conditioning, forced air heating as well as warm floors throughout and 2-car garage with Tesla charger. Don’t miss this chance to live right on the beach where you can watch the dolphins swim by –- no telescope needed! Call Marcus at 949-295-5758 or Brendy at 949-533-1740 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 Gaviota Drive have any available units?
1369 Gaviota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1369 Gaviota Drive have?
Some of 1369 Gaviota Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 Gaviota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Gaviota Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Gaviota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1369 Gaviota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1369 Gaviota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1369 Gaviota Drive does offer parking.
Does 1369 Gaviota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1369 Gaviota Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Gaviota Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1369 Gaviota Drive has a pool.
Does 1369 Gaviota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1369 Gaviota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Gaviota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 Gaviota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 Gaviota Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1369 Gaviota Drive has units with air conditioning.
