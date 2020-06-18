1363 Morningside Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Serene and stunning views from bluebird canyon to the ocean. This recently remodeled home comes with a spacious kitchen, quartz counter tops, high ceilings,new appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two of the bedrooms are on the main floor & an over-sized master suite secluded on the lower level with a mini kitchenette, walk in closet, laundry room. Enjoy the peaceful deck areas throughout the home and convenient parking in the two car garage. Leave your car at home and take to trolley down to the beach or to the local restaurants.This home is nested at the top of bluebird canyon giving you privacy and the ambiance of an exclusive retreat.

Owner will consider Sale.