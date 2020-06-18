All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:07 AM

1363 Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Morningside Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Rancho Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Serene and stunning views from bluebird canyon to the ocean. This recently remodeled home comes with a spacious kitchen, quartz counter tops, high ceilings,new appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with two of the bedrooms are on the main floor & an over-sized master suite secluded on the lower level with a mini kitchenette, walk in closet, laundry room. Enjoy the peaceful deck areas throughout the home and convenient parking in the two car garage. Leave your car at home and take to trolley down to the beach or to the local restaurants.This home is nested at the top of bluebird canyon giving you privacy and the ambiance of an exclusive retreat.
Owner will consider Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Morningside Drive have any available units?
1363 Morningside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1363 Morningside Drive have?
Some of 1363 Morningside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Morningside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1363 Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1363 Morningside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Morningside Drive offers parking.
Does 1363 Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 1363 Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1363 Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1363 Morningside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1363 Morningside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1363 Morningside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
