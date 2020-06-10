All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1355 Terrace Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1355 Terrace Way
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

1355 Terrace Way

1355 Terrace Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1355 Terrace Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Special Rate for Oct/Nov! This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view home is beautifully decorated in a mid-century modern decor and features approximately 2800 sq ft of interior living space and over 1000 sq ft of outdoor living space making this truly an indoor/outdoor home. Featuring tumbled travertine flooring on the main level, home has a living room entrance with a dramatic stone fireplace that is open to the dining room and kitchen, flowing effortlessly onto the rear deck. The upper level of the home has new high end laminate hardwood-look flooring and on this level you will find the large master suite with retreat & balcony as well as three additional bedrooms (one used as an office). The lowermost level of the home features a large bonus room with an additional living room fireplace, bedroom alcove with murphy bed, bathroom and another large private deck. Additional features include an outdoor shower with both hot and cold water to rinse off after a day at the beach, a large grassy side yard and home is also air-conditioned for your comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Terrace Way have any available units?
1355 Terrace Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1355 Terrace Way have?
Some of 1355 Terrace Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Terrace Way currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Terrace Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Terrace Way pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Terrace Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1355 Terrace Way offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Terrace Way offers parking.
Does 1355 Terrace Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Terrace Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Terrace Way have a pool?
No, 1355 Terrace Way does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Terrace Way have accessible units?
No, 1355 Terrace Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Terrace Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Terrace Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Terrace Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1355 Terrace Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College