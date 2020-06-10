1355 Terrace Way

Amenities

Special Rate for Oct/Nov! This gorgeous fully furnished ocean view home is beautifully decorated in a mid-century modern decor and features approximately 2800 sq ft of interior living space and over 1000 sq ft of outdoor living space making this truly an indoor/outdoor home. Featuring tumbled travertine flooring on the main level, home has a living room entrance with a dramatic stone fireplace that is open to the dining room and kitchen, flowing effortlessly onto the rear deck. The upper level of the home has new high end laminate hardwood-look flooring and on this level you will find the large master suite with retreat & balcony as well as three additional bedrooms (one used as an office). The lowermost level of the home features a large bonus room with an additional living room fireplace, bedroom alcove with murphy bed, bathroom and another large private deck. Additional features include an outdoor shower with both hot and cold water to rinse off after a day at the beach, a large grassy side yard and home is also air-conditioned for your comfort.