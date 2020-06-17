All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

134 Crescent Bay Drive

134 Crescent Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Crescent Bay Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful soft contemporary home with panoramic whitewater views looking down the coastline to the Headlands at Dana Point. Desirable North Laguna location on a street to street lot on the ocean side of Coast Highway, just 3 minutes to sand at Crescent Bay Beach. Great for relaxation and activity, this home sports a wonderful inner patio, and a beautiful spa and resistance pool with a private patio just outside the master bedroom. A Mark Singer remodel, the design offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and includes newer designer counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, two fireplaces, central air and a 2 car attached garage. The home is tastefully furnished and the kitchen is fully equipped with cooking and dining utensils. A very special home amidst all Laguna has to offer with its fine dining, renowned art galleries and cultural events, charming shops and stunning beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have any available units?
134 Crescent Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have?
Some of 134 Crescent Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Crescent Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Crescent Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Crescent Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Crescent Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Crescent Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Crescent Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 134 Crescent Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Crescent Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Crescent Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Crescent Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Crescent Bay Drive has units with air conditioning.
