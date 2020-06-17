134 Crescent Bay Drive

Amenities
Beautiful soft contemporary home with panoramic whitewater views looking down the coastline to the Headlands at Dana Point. Desirable North Laguna location on a street to street lot on the ocean side of Coast Highway, just 3 minutes to sand at Crescent Bay Beach. Great for relaxation and activity, this home sports a wonderful inner patio, and a beautiful spa and resistance pool with a private patio just outside the master bedroom. A Mark Singer remodel, the design offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and includes newer designer counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, two fireplaces, central air and a 2 car attached garage. The home is tastefully furnished and the kitchen is fully equipped with cooking and dining utensils. A very special home amidst all Laguna has to offer with its fine dining, renowned art galleries and cultural events, charming shops and stunning beaches.