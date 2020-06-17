1295 Ocean Front

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Your ultimate Southern California lifestyle awaits at this stunning contemporary on the sand, where tasteful design, high-end features, and dramatic white-water views await. Luxury Ocean Front home is turn-key and situated in the heart of Laguna Village just steps from all the shops, restaurants and galleries in the "Hip District". Pristine panoramic whitewater and Catalina Island views from nearly every room in this Penthouse/upper cottage duplex. The property sits on a corner lot where Cress Street meets the Pacific Ocean and has no southerly neighbor. This is as exclusive as ocean front gets in Laguna Beach. Expansive wrap-around deck for BBQ entertaining and lounging. Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished & equipped for the most discriminating clientele. Open concept with High-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors throughout. Large Chef's kitchen with island that opens to Living room with walls of windows looking out to white water ocean views. Top-of-the-line with plasma tv's wireless internet, inside Laundry. Spacious Master suite extends to a large office area overlooking the waves. Step down to the beach or stroll around the corner to fun, local amenities - festivals, beaches, and tidepool coves. Negotiable - Long or short-term furnished rentals will be considered. Now available July 15th. Variable rates apply depending on season and term, please inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490 - more details/photos/videos at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com