Laguna Beach, CA
1295 Ocean Front
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:33 AM

1295 Ocean Front

1295 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

1295 Ocean Front, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Your ultimate Southern California lifestyle awaits at this stunning contemporary on the sand, where tasteful design, high-end features, and dramatic white-water views await. Luxury Ocean Front home is turn-key and situated in the heart of Laguna Village just steps from all the shops, restaurants and galleries in the "Hip District". Pristine panoramic whitewater and Catalina Island views from nearly every room in this Penthouse/upper cottage duplex. The property sits on a corner lot where Cress Street meets the Pacific Ocean and has no southerly neighbor. This is as exclusive as ocean front gets in Laguna Beach. Expansive wrap-around deck for BBQ entertaining and lounging. Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished & equipped for the most discriminating clientele. Open concept with High-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors throughout. Large Chef's kitchen with island that opens to Living room with walls of windows looking out to white water ocean views. Top-of-the-line with plasma tv's wireless internet, inside Laundry. Spacious Master suite extends to a large office area overlooking the waves. Step down to the beach or stroll around the corner to fun, local amenities - festivals, beaches, and tidepool coves. Negotiable - Long or short-term furnished rentals will be considered. Now available July 15th. Variable rates apply depending on season and term, please inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490 - more details/photos/videos at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Ocean Front have any available units?
1295 Ocean Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1295 Ocean Front have?
Some of 1295 Ocean Front's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Ocean Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 1295 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1295 Ocean Front offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Ocean Front offers parking.
Does 1295 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1295 Ocean Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 1295 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 1295 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 1295 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 Ocean Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 1295 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 1295 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
