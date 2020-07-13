All apartments in Laguna Beach
1259 S Coast

1259 S Coast Hw · No Longer Available
Location

1259 S Coast Hw, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Studio available off of PCH. Close to shops as well as the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 S Coast have any available units?
1259 S Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 1259 S Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1259 S Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 S Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1259 S Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1259 S Coast offer parking?
No, 1259 S Coast does not offer parking.
Does 1259 S Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 S Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 S Coast have a pool?
No, 1259 S Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1259 S Coast have accessible units?
No, 1259 S Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 S Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 S Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 S Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 S Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
