Laguna Beach, CA
1219 Cerritos Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

1219 Cerritos Drive

1219 Cerritos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Cerritos Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
wine room
This PRISTINE custom Craftsman styled home was COMPLETELY rebuilt in 2010. Attention has been given to every detail and many upgrades have been added since it was built 9 years ago! Dramatic CANYON and OCEAN VIEWS! Completely automated sun-shades on every window. GREAT LOCATION! Lots of street PARKING for guests. ATTACHED 2-car garage complete with 240V Tesla/electric car charger. Through the double front doors you will find dramatic high beamed ceilings and breathtaking custom woodwork making the home warm and inviting. This Craftsman classic contains 3 large EN-SUITE bedrooms with walk-in closets and 4 bathrooms. The top floor features the master bedroom with a balcony and ocean views. Pamper yourself with a double-sided fireplace between the luxurious master bathroom and the master bedroom. AIR CONDITIONING THROUGHOUT! On the main floor you will find an OPEN FLOOR PLAN for your living space. High ceilings and a custom cabinet with TELEVISION LIFT and stereo sound system wired for your enjoyment. The kitchen is OPEN to the family room and dining room. A FOLDING PANEL DOOR WALL opens to STUNNING VIEWS. The kitchen has all VIKING APPLIANCES, an island with bar, as well as an ENCLOSED GLASS WINE ROOM with wine fridge. There is even a separate STEAM ROOM on the main floor which is conveniently accessible from all the bedrooms. The built-in office is a must see! Please come visit this special property which is just minutes to all that Laguna Beach has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Cerritos Drive have any available units?
1219 Cerritos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1219 Cerritos Drive have?
Some of 1219 Cerritos Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Cerritos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Cerritos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Cerritos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Cerritos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1219 Cerritos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Cerritos Drive offers parking.
Does 1219 Cerritos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Cerritos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Cerritos Drive have a pool?
No, 1219 Cerritos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Cerritos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 Cerritos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Cerritos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Cerritos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Cerritos Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Cerritos Drive has units with air conditioning.
