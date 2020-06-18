All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1179 Katella Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1179 Katella Street

1179 Katella Street · (949) 207-3006
Location

1179 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Front row and with unobstructed views, 1179 Katella has a magical quality that remains from the day these owners selected the location and constructed the classic post and beam home. The main level hosts a large living room, formal dining room, and a large kitchen with a main level bedroom. The upper level is a master suite with commanding views, and a large second living room that also once served as a screening room. The lower level has three more bedrooms, and a third living space that allows this floor to be almost self-sufficient. Multiple view decks and outdoor areas add to the charm, and lead to the crown jewel of the property – a magnificently large pool jutting out into the sunset view. The home’s three car garage plus additional parking on the driveway apron is a rare bonus for hillside homes. This site overlooks virtually every iconic Laguna Beach tableau including the sands of Main Beach, Hotel Laguna, Catalina Island, and views to Palos Verdes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Katella Street have any available units?
1179 Katella Street has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1179 Katella Street have?
Some of 1179 Katella Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Katella Street currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Katella Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Katella Street pet-friendly?
No, 1179 Katella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1179 Katella Street offer parking?
Yes, 1179 Katella Street does offer parking.
Does 1179 Katella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Katella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Katella Street have a pool?
Yes, 1179 Katella Street has a pool.
Does 1179 Katella Street have accessible units?
No, 1179 Katella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Katella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 Katella Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Katella Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1179 Katella Street does not have units with air conditioning.
