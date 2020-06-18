1179 Katella Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Front row and with unobstructed views, 1179 Katella has a magical quality that remains from the day these owners selected the location and constructed the classic post and beam home. The main level hosts a large living room, formal dining room, and a large kitchen with a main level bedroom. The upper level is a master suite with commanding views, and a large second living room that also once served as a screening room. The lower level has three more bedrooms, and a third living space that allows this floor to be almost self-sufficient. Multiple view decks and outdoor areas add to the charm, and lead to the crown jewel of the property – a magnificently large pool jutting out into the sunset view. The home’s three car garage plus additional parking on the driveway apron is a rare bonus for hillside homes. This site overlooks virtually every iconic Laguna Beach tableau including the sands of Main Beach, Hotel Laguna, Catalina Island, and views to Palos Verdes.