Amenities

internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Light-filled studio apartment containing a full kitchen with gas stove and full apartment-sized refrigerator. Three-quarter bath with tiled shower. Located in the heart of the HIP District of Laguna Village. Easy access to the beach, shopping and restaurants. Access is on the left side of the property through a private gate leading to the stairs for second floor entry. Owner pays utilities except for cable and internet. Street parking.