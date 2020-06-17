1110 Katella Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Panoramic Ocean View! Enjoy this Beautiful Catalina Island and Sunset Views from All Levels of this Contemporary Home! 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances. Vaulted Ceiling Open Floor Plan with Upgraded Wood Flooring and Custom Paint. Crisp Clean Interior Throughout. Floor to Ceiling Sliding Door leads to Relaxing Balcony with Forever Ocean Views. Remodeled Master Suite with Ocean View Balcony is Perfect for Relaxation. Master Bathroom Upgraded with Marble Counter Top, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower and Walk in Closet with Build In Organizers. Two Secondary Bedrooms are also En Suite. Beautiful Private Backyard with Easy Maintenance Landscape and Tranquilize Water Fountain is Perfect for Entertaining. Two Car Garage with Driveway provides 2 Additional Parking Spaces. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Great Location! Easy Access to Hiking Trails, Moulton Meadows Park. Just Minutes from Beaches, Fine Dining, Downtown and Art Galleries. This is Truly a One of A Kind Home!