Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1110 Katella Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:18 AM

1110 Katella Street

1110 Katella Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Katella Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Arch Beach Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic Ocean View! Enjoy this Beautiful Catalina Island and Sunset Views from All Levels of this Contemporary Home! 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances. Vaulted Ceiling Open Floor Plan with Upgraded Wood Flooring and Custom Paint. Crisp Clean Interior Throughout. Floor to Ceiling Sliding Door leads to Relaxing Balcony with Forever Ocean Views. Remodeled Master Suite with Ocean View Balcony is Perfect for Relaxation. Master Bathroom Upgraded with Marble Counter Top, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower and Walk in Closet with Build In Organizers. Two Secondary Bedrooms are also En Suite. Beautiful Private Backyard with Easy Maintenance Landscape and Tranquilize Water Fountain is Perfect for Entertaining. Two Car Garage with Driveway provides 2 Additional Parking Spaces. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Great Location! Easy Access to Hiking Trails, Moulton Meadows Park. Just Minutes from Beaches, Fine Dining, Downtown and Art Galleries. This is Truly a One of A Kind Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Katella Street have any available units?
1110 Katella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1110 Katella Street have?
Some of 1110 Katella Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Katella Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Katella Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Katella Street pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Katella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1110 Katella Street offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Katella Street offers parking.
Does 1110 Katella Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Katella Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Katella Street have a pool?
No, 1110 Katella Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Katella Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 Katella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Katella Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Katella Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Katella Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Katella Street does not have units with air conditioning.
