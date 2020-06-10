All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1061 Gaviota Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1061 Gaviota Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1061 Gaviota Drive

1061 Gaviota Drive · (949) 444-4590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1061 Gaviota Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Monthly rental in the heart of the Village sits this beautifully appointed 3 bedroom BEACHFRONT cottage WITH a 1 bedroom guest house with private stairs to one of Southern California's best sandy beaches! The views will captivate you the moment you walk in! The MAIN HOUSE has hardwood floors, beautifully remodeled kitchen with honed carrara marble countertops and high end stainless steel appliances. There is a large deck to view all that happens along the coast - surfers, magnificent sunsets and traveling whales whether it be with your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.Two well appointed bedrooms share a large bathroom on the main level, one of which opens to the enchanting courtyard. Downstairs is the master suite- encompassing the entire space with another large deck and luxurious master bath. The GUEST HOUSE has all that charm and more with a separate living room offering expansive views and 1 bedroom and full bathroom. This location while offering captivating views also has the calm of the ocean and yet activity down below should you want snorkel, surf, paddle board or swim! Just one block off Coast Hwy the location is quiet yet the most centrally located to enjoy Laguna Beach living- walk to fantastic dining, top art galleries, and year round events. 2 car garage with off street parking for another 2 cars.WINTER RATES(September- May $25,000) per month. CURRENTLY BOOKED FOR JAN- MARCH, JULY AND AUGUST 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Gaviota Drive have any available units?
1061 Gaviota Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1061 Gaviota Drive have?
Some of 1061 Gaviota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Gaviota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Gaviota Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Gaviota Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Gaviota Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1061 Gaviota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Gaviota Drive does offer parking.
Does 1061 Gaviota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Gaviota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Gaviota Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1061 Gaviota Drive has a pool.
Does 1061 Gaviota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1061 Gaviota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Gaviota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Gaviota Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Gaviota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Gaviota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1061 Gaviota Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity