1061 Gaviota Drive

Monthly rental in the heart of the Village sits this beautifully appointed 3 bedroom BEACHFRONT cottage WITH a 1 bedroom guest house with private stairs to one of Southern California's best sandy beaches! The views will captivate you the moment you walk in! The MAIN HOUSE has hardwood floors, beautifully remodeled kitchen with honed carrara marble countertops and high end stainless steel appliances. There is a large deck to view all that happens along the coast - surfers, magnificent sunsets and traveling whales whether it be with your morning coffee or evening glass of wine.Two well appointed bedrooms share a large bathroom on the main level, one of which opens to the enchanting courtyard. Downstairs is the master suite- encompassing the entire space with another large deck and luxurious master bath. The GUEST HOUSE has all that charm and more with a separate living room offering expansive views and 1 bedroom and full bathroom. This location while offering captivating views also has the calm of the ocean and yet activity down below should you want snorkel, surf, paddle board or swim! Just one block off Coast Hwy the location is quiet yet the most centrally located to enjoy Laguna Beach living- walk to fantastic dining, top art galleries, and year round events. 2 car garage with off street parking for another 2 cars.WINTER RATES(September- May $25,000) per month. CURRENTLY BOOKED FOR JAN- MARCH, JULY AND AUGUST 2020