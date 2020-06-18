All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

1051 Marine Drive

1051 Marine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Marine Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Step inside of this beautiful, beachfront home and you will be greeted by perhaps the most stunning ocean views in all of North Laguna Beach! Be inspired by wide French doors opening out onto a gorgeous 3 level outdoor space with wood deck, brick and stone walkways with a spacious grass area; all are just perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. On the main level, the original wood floors are warm and inviting as you walk from the main entry room into the formal living room. One of a kind stone accents adorn the built in bookshelves and stately mantle, all bracketing the wood burning fireplace. Timeless wood molding and decorative wood finials keep your attention as you once again take in the gorgeous ocean view from more French doors and wide windows. The main level has a well appointed kitchen that leads to a mud room with storage, desk area, a quaint powder room, and the first of four spacious bedrooms. The gorgeous wood banister leads to the second floor as you pass a colorful, vintage glass skylight. Upstairs, you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms, ample closet space and windows showing that amazing ocean view, and a full bath off the hallway. The master bedroom with en suite includes built in cabinets and bookshelves, and a raised sitting area surrounded by windows framing another angle of the spectacular view. This home has just come onto the lease market after 10 years!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Marine Drive have any available units?
1051 Marine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
Is 1051 Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Marine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1051 Marine Drive offer parking?
No, 1051 Marine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1051 Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 1051 Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1051 Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1051 Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1051 Marine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 Marine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 Marine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
