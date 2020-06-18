1051 Marine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Step inside of this beautiful, beachfront home and you will be greeted by perhaps the most stunning ocean views in all of North Laguna Beach! Be inspired by wide French doors opening out onto a gorgeous 3 level outdoor space with wood deck, brick and stone walkways with a spacious grass area; all are just perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. On the main level, the original wood floors are warm and inviting as you walk from the main entry room into the formal living room. One of a kind stone accents adorn the built in bookshelves and stately mantle, all bracketing the wood burning fireplace. Timeless wood molding and decorative wood finials keep your attention as you once again take in the gorgeous ocean view from more French doors and wide windows. The main level has a well appointed kitchen that leads to a mud room with storage, desk area, a quaint powder room, and the first of four spacious bedrooms. The gorgeous wood banister leads to the second floor as you pass a colorful, vintage glass skylight. Upstairs, you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms, ample closet space and windows showing that amazing ocean view, and a full bath off the hallway. The master bedroom with en suite includes built in cabinets and bookshelves, and a raised sitting area surrounded by windows framing another angle of the spectacular view. This home has just come onto the lease market after 10 years!