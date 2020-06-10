All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 1030 Temple Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
1030 Temple Hills Drive
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

1030 Temple Hills Drive

1030 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1030 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Stunning 180-degree coastline, white water, and Catalina Island, and village views! Wonderfully upgraded vintage Laguna Village home with a comfortable, open floor plan features the living areas all on one level. An elevator has been added to easily move from the main level to garage. Galley Kitchen has been remodeled with updated cabinetry, granite counters, double sink, and tile flooring. French doors throughout open to ocean view decks and intimate garden spaces. The master bedroom, living room, and kitchen all overlook daytime ocean views that transition to night light views - simply spectacular! Large ocean view deck is just outside, waiting for you to soak up the sun. Lovely, private garden in the back is perfectly manicured and great for relaxing. Plenty of storage in the downstairs basement area which also has washer/dryer for laundry. Take the trolley to famous nearby beaches, charming restaurants, and fabulous art galleries. This is a must see and will not last fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
1030 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 1030 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Temple Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1030 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1030 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College