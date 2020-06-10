1030 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Stunning 180-degree coastline, white water, and Catalina Island, and village views! Wonderfully upgraded vintage Laguna Village home with a comfortable, open floor plan features the living areas all on one level. An elevator has been added to easily move from the main level to garage. Galley Kitchen has been remodeled with updated cabinetry, granite counters, double sink, and tile flooring. French doors throughout open to ocean view decks and intimate garden spaces. The master bedroom, living room, and kitchen all overlook daytime ocean views that transition to night light views - simply spectacular! Large ocean view deck is just outside, waiting for you to soak up the sun. Lovely, private garden in the back is perfectly manicured and great for relaxing. Plenty of storage in the downstairs basement area which also has washer/dryer for laundry. Take the trolley to famous nearby beaches, charming restaurants, and fabulous art galleries. This is a must see and will not last fast!