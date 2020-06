Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

PRIME OCEANFRONT/BEACHFRONT LOCATION WITH PRIVATE STEPS DIRECTLY TO THE BEACH. PANORAMIC VIEWS OF CATALINA ISLAND,MAIN BEACH AND NORTH COAST LIGHTS. THIS UNIT HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS . RECENTLY REMODELED MASTER BATH AND KITCHEN.FRENCH DOORS LEAD YOU TO AN AMAZING PRIVATE OCEAN VIEW DECK FOR SUNNING ,BBQ'S AND WATCHING THE BEAUTIFUL EVENING SUNSETS. WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY OF LAGUNA BEACH WORLD FAMOUS RESTAURANTS, ART GALLERIES AND FESTIVALS.STAY AT HIS EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY and MAKE YOUR DREAMS A REALITY .