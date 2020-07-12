/
/
/
township village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Township Village, Ladera Ranch, CA
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
25 Bloomington St
25 Bloomington Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Fantastic upgraded Aldenhouse Condo in Ladera Ranch. Tri-Level expanded to 3 Bedroom (or 2 with den/office), 2 Bathroom with 1,723 square feet of living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8 Stone Turret Court
8 Stone Turret Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2003 sqft
Desirable Ladera Rancy Community with great school district. Chaparral Elementary, Ladera Middle School,Tesoro High school.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
32 Three Vine
32 Three Vines Court, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1376 sqft
Ladera Ranch is well known for great schools, walking distance to award winning elementary school and middle school, library. The community surrounded by mountains and green belt, many parks and heated pool, water parks.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
28 First Street
28 First Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1609 sqft
Rarely up for lease, best street in Ladera Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of Township Village
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6 Nectar Court
6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
3784 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
73 Wildflower Place
73 Wildflower Place, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
Ladera Ranch living! This charming home boasts new paint and new carpet upstairs! Downstairs is durable and inviting wood laminate. All appliances included! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1617 sq ft with a two car attached garage.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17 Irish Moss Street
17 Irish Moss Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1703 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom detached home in the "Savannah" community of Ladera Ranch. Walking distance to parks, pools, trails and Award Winning Schools.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17 Corbin Street
17 Corbin Street, Ladera Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1335 sqft
Light and bright turnkey end unit! Updates and upgrades galore! This highly desired floor plan offers 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Township Village
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
10 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,611
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
91 Units Available
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,859
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1162 sqft
Rising above the Laguna Niguel skyline, we invite you to experience blu. Our luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer inspiring spaces where every element has been tailored by you, for you.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALadera Ranch, CAMission Viejo, CASan Juan Capistrano, CARancho Santa Margarita, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Niguel, CA