8 Stone Turret Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Desirable Ladera Rancy Community with great school district. Chaparral Elementary, Ladera Middle School,Tesoro High school.

Wonderfully planned home that kitchen opens to the spacious family room featuring a romantic fireplace and doors to the large paved patio. Upstairs you will find 4 full bedrooms, laundry room, secondary bathroom with dual sinks, and room for a tech center. surround sound capabilities, and an abundance of light make this the perfect home. Ladera Ranch amenities include high speed internet, award winning schools, 12 pools, 5 clubhouses, tennis, water parks, skate park, dog park, and community events.