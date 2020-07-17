All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 8 Stone Turret Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
8 Stone Turret Court
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

8 Stone Turret Court

8 Stone Turret Court · (213) 219-1146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Township Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Stone Turret Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Desirable Ladera Rancy Community with great school district. Chaparral Elementary, Ladera Middle School,Tesoro High school.
Wonderfully planned home that kitchen opens to the spacious family room featuring a romantic fireplace and doors to the large paved patio. Upstairs you will find 4 full bedrooms, laundry room, secondary bathroom with dual sinks, and room for a tech center. surround sound capabilities, and an abundance of light make this the perfect home. Ladera Ranch amenities include high speed internet, award winning schools, 12 pools, 5 clubhouses, tennis, water parks, skate park, dog park, and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Stone Turret Court have any available units?
8 Stone Turret Court has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Stone Turret Court have?
Some of 8 Stone Turret Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Stone Turret Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Stone Turret Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Stone Turret Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Stone Turret Court is pet friendly.
Does 8 Stone Turret Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Stone Turret Court offers parking.
Does 8 Stone Turret Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Stone Turret Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Stone Turret Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 Stone Turret Court has a pool.
Does 8 Stone Turret Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Stone Turret Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Stone Turret Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Stone Turret Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Stone Turret Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Stone Turret Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Stone Turret Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity