Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard hot tub online portal package receiving

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!



Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California. At Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes, we offer one, two and three bedroom apartments that have interiors with carpeting, hardwood style flooring, and custom cabinetry. Work up a sweat in our fitness studio and unwind in our swimming pool. There are trails for hiking and biking, restaurants and shopping all within a few blocks. Residents also have full access to the Avendale Village Club which offers a swim complex complete with a water fun zone and wading pools, baseball/softball fields, sand volleyball and basketball courts, fitness center, and daycare center.



*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846