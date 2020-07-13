All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes

76 Mercantile Way · (702) 832-2856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Township Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$2,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California. At Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes, we offer one, two and three bedroom apartments that have interiors with carpeting, hardwood style flooring, and custom cabinetry. Work up a sweat in our fitness studio and unwind in our swimming pool. There are trails for hiking and biking, restaurants and shopping all within a few blocks. Residents also have full access to the Avendale Village Club which offers a swim complex complete with a water fun zone and wading pools, baseball/softball fields, sand volleyball and basketball courts, fitness center, and daycare center.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Plan 1: $300 Plan 2: $400 Plan 3: $400 Plan 4: $400 Plan 5: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit
Additional: Renter’s insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $30

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have any available units?
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have?
Some of Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymLadera Ranch Apartments with Pool
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity