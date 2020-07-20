All apartments in Ladera Ranch
98 Sansovino

98 Sansovino · No Longer Available
Location

98 Sansovino, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Wonderful two story end unit in the Tuscan inspired community of Sansovino. Spacious floor plan with quiet location. Ground floor entry leads to large family room, kitchen with counter seating and stainless steel appliances and dining room. Greenbelt and fountain view. Attached direct access two car garage. Both bedrooms have their own private baths. Master bedroom has balcony. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy 12 pools, Jacuzzi, tennis, volleyball, water park, skate park, hiking trails and more. Award winning schools. Call today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Sansovino have any available units?
98 Sansovino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 98 Sansovino have?
Some of 98 Sansovino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Sansovino currently offering any rent specials?
98 Sansovino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Sansovino pet-friendly?
No, 98 Sansovino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 98 Sansovino offer parking?
Yes, 98 Sansovino offers parking.
Does 98 Sansovino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Sansovino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Sansovino have a pool?
Yes, 98 Sansovino has a pool.
Does 98 Sansovino have accessible units?
No, 98 Sansovino does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Sansovino have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Sansovino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Sansovino have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Sansovino does not have units with air conditioning.
