98 Sansovino

Wonderful two story end unit in the Tuscan inspired community of Sansovino. Spacious floor plan with quiet location. Ground floor entry leads to large family room, kitchen with counter seating and stainless steel appliances and dining room. Greenbelt and fountain view. Attached direct access two car garage. Both bedrooms have their own private baths. Master bedroom has balcony. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Enjoy 12 pools, Jacuzzi, tennis, volleyball, water park, skate park, hiking trails and more. Award winning schools. Call today for an appointment.