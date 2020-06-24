97 ORANGE BLOSSOM

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

The best aspects of California living come together in this charming townhome, situated amongst rolling green hills. Surrounded by lush landscaping, this home offers a picturesque setting in Ladera Ranch's highly desireable Terramor Village. Encompassing more than 2100 sq. ft. of living space in a flowing floorplan, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers an abundance of designer upgrades. Highlights include a beautiful, light and bright, granite island kitchen with premium stainless appliances, separate living and family rooms, sunny master suite with greenbelt views, volume ceilings, third story retreat, upstairs laundry room, nine-foot ceilings, recessed lighting and a two-car garage. A welcoming covered front porch offers a warm greeting to visiting family & friends. Walk to school, trails, parks, association swimming pool, playground and the Ladera Ranch Aquatic/Skate Park. Pristine!