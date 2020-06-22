81 Trumpet Vine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Empty and easy to show. This lovely condo features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open floor plan with an office nook, and a private patio. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter, a wine fridge, wood cabinets, stainless appliances and a bay window. Hardwood flooring, a fireplace and loads of natural light throughout the downstairs common spaces. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a separate laundry room and a balcony off the master. The garage is finished and has 22 volt and a tankless water heater. Just painted and added new carpet. The street is awesome for families and it is a short walk to he community pool and park.