74 Garrison Loop

74 Garrison Loop · No Longer Available
Location

74 Garrison Loop, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Bridgepark District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming Chambray Condo! Model Perfect, End Unit Condo with Spacious Floorplan. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Loft. Main floor offers delightful kitchen that opens to central living area, master suite, and secondary bedroom and bathroom. Extra large 3rd level offers a large loft space, and 3rd bedroom. Gourmet Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to formal dining area and large open family room with vaulted ceilings. Master Suite offers walk-in closet, and master bath with double vanity sinks. Upgrades throughout feature cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpeting, recessed lighting, custom paint, cozy relaxing balcony, direct access 1-car garage, with 1 additional assigned parking spot. Located walking distance to shopping and dining. Enjoy all the amenities that Ladera has to offer with Clubhouses, Pools, Water Park, Hiking and Biking Trails, Tennis, and so much more. Washing Machine, Dryer and Refrigerator included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Garrison Loop have any available units?
74 Garrison Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 74 Garrison Loop have?
Some of 74 Garrison Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Garrison Loop currently offering any rent specials?
74 Garrison Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Garrison Loop pet-friendly?
No, 74 Garrison Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 74 Garrison Loop offer parking?
Yes, 74 Garrison Loop offers parking.
Does 74 Garrison Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Garrison Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Garrison Loop have a pool?
Yes, 74 Garrison Loop has a pool.
Does 74 Garrison Loop have accessible units?
No, 74 Garrison Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Garrison Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Garrison Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Garrison Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Garrison Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

