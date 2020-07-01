74 Garrison Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Charming Chambray Condo! Model Perfect, End Unit Condo with Spacious Floorplan. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Loft. Main floor offers delightful kitchen that opens to central living area, master suite, and secondary bedroom and bathroom. Extra large 3rd level offers a large loft space, and 3rd bedroom. Gourmet Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to formal dining area and large open family room with vaulted ceilings. Master Suite offers walk-in closet, and master bath with double vanity sinks. Upgrades throughout feature cherry cabinets, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpeting, recessed lighting, custom paint, cozy relaxing balcony, direct access 1-car garage, with 1 additional assigned parking spot. Located walking distance to shopping and dining. Enjoy all the amenities that Ladera has to offer with Clubhouses, Pools, Water Park, Hiking and Biking Trails, Tennis, and so much more. Washing Machine, Dryer and Refrigerator included in rent.