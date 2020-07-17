All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:42 AM

73 Wildflower Place

73 Wildflower Place · (949) 887-4930
Location

73 Wildflower Place, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ladera Ranch living! This charming home boasts new paint and new carpet upstairs! Downstairs is durable and inviting wood laminate. All appliances included! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1617 sq ft with a two car attached garage. Full size washer and dryer! Gas fireplace in the family room. Great outdoor living on the front porch and a wonderful sense of community in this charming neighborhood. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Pets to be considered on a case-by-case basis. HOA provided by the owners gives access to community amenities. Ready for an immediate move in! FaceTime, video, and in-person showings available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Wildflower Place have any available units?
73 Wildflower Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 Wildflower Place have?
Some of 73 Wildflower Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Wildflower Place currently offering any rent specials?
73 Wildflower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Wildflower Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Wildflower Place is pet friendly.
Does 73 Wildflower Place offer parking?
Yes, 73 Wildflower Place offers parking.
Does 73 Wildflower Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Wildflower Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Wildflower Place have a pool?
No, 73 Wildflower Place does not have a pool.
Does 73 Wildflower Place have accessible units?
No, 73 Wildflower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Wildflower Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Wildflower Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Wildflower Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Wildflower Place does not have units with air conditioning.
