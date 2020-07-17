73 Wildflower Place

Amenities
Ladera Ranch living! This charming home boasts new paint and new carpet upstairs! Downstairs is durable and inviting wood laminate. All appliances included! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1617 sq ft with a two car attached garage. Full size washer and dryer! Gas fireplace in the family room. Great outdoor living on the front porch and a wonderful sense of community in this charming neighborhood. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Pets to be considered on a case-by-case basis. HOA provided by the owners gives access to community amenities. Ready for an immediate move in! FaceTime, video, and in-person showings available!