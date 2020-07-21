All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 7 DUSKYWING Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
7 DUSKYWING Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

7 DUSKYWING Court

7 Duskywing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7 Duskywing Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac street. The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen featuring an island w room for seating, ceasarstone counters & designer back splash.Stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Family room has cozy fireplace & hardwood floors. Formal dining room custom wainscoting & cased windows.Master bedroom is an oasis for relaxation including a second stone fireplace. Master bathroom has dual vanities and an oversized soaking tub. Large walk in closet. Downstairs bedroom(or office) has a full bath & french doors. 5th bedroom makes the perfect guest room w in-room full bath and adjacent bonus room. Alarm and surround sound wired. Crown molding & 6 inch baseboards provide the finishing detail on this home. Private back yard has been landscaped to perfection. Oversized sized yard. Call today for an appointment. This home will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 DUSKYWING Court have any available units?
7 DUSKYWING Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 7 DUSKYWING Court have?
Some of 7 DUSKYWING Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 DUSKYWING Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 DUSKYWING Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 DUSKYWING Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 DUSKYWING Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 7 DUSKYWING Court offer parking?
No, 7 DUSKYWING Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 DUSKYWING Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 DUSKYWING Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 DUSKYWING Court have a pool?
No, 7 DUSKYWING Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 DUSKYWING Court have accessible units?
No, 7 DUSKYWING Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 DUSKYWING Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 DUSKYWING Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 DUSKYWING Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 DUSKYWING Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego