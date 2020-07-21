7 DUSKYWING Court

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac street. The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen featuring an island w room for seating, ceasarstone counters & designer back splash.Stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Family room has cozy fireplace & hardwood floors. Formal dining room custom wainscoting & cased windows.Master bedroom is an oasis for relaxation including a second stone fireplace. Master bathroom has dual vanities and an oversized soaking tub. Large walk in closet. Downstairs bedroom(or office) has a full bath & french doors. 5th bedroom makes the perfect guest room w in-room full bath and adjacent bonus room. Alarm and surround sound wired. Crown molding & 6 inch baseboards provide the finishing detail on this home. Private back yard has been landscaped to perfection. Oversized sized yard. Call today for an appointment. This home will go fast.