Last updated June 22 2019

60 Valmont Way

60 Valmont Way · No Longer Available
Location

60 Valmont Way, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This fantastic 3 story, end-unit townhome is immaculate!! At 1,294 sq. ft. this home has one of the best floor plans. It's open & spacious, has dual master suites, each with their own bathroom & walk-in closets! The builder added an extra 2nd large balcony with a large storage closet as additional outside space overlooking a beautiful courtyard; something you will not find in any of the other models. The home is naturally light and bright with many windows throughout and it gets a great cross-breeze. Features include an upgraded kitchen with granite counters which opens to the dining & family room, custom shades, wood laminate floor, inside laundry, plus a 2-car garage with storage space & direct access into the home. This location is the BEST! Everything is a quick couple minute walk away, like the nearby park with a gazebo and swimming pool, a 1 mile greenbelt that runs through Terramor Village, Oso Grande Elementary, water-park, skate-park & miles of trails. Also enjoy the many amenities including 4 clubhouses, 10+ pools, sports park, tennis, basketball, volleyball, & FREE high speed internet through COX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Valmont Way have any available units?
60 Valmont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 60 Valmont Way have?
Some of 60 Valmont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Valmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
60 Valmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Valmont Way pet-friendly?
No, 60 Valmont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 60 Valmont Way offer parking?
Yes, 60 Valmont Way offers parking.
Does 60 Valmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Valmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Valmont Way have a pool?
Yes, 60 Valmont Way has a pool.
Does 60 Valmont Way have accessible units?
No, 60 Valmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Valmont Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Valmont Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Valmont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Valmont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
