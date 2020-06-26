60 Valmont Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

This fantastic 3 story, end-unit townhome is immaculate!! At 1,294 sq. ft. this home has one of the best floor plans. It's open & spacious, has dual master suites, each with their own bathroom & walk-in closets! The builder added an extra 2nd large balcony with a large storage closet as additional outside space overlooking a beautiful courtyard; something you will not find in any of the other models. The home is naturally light and bright with many windows throughout and it gets a great cross-breeze. Features include an upgraded kitchen with granite counters which opens to the dining & family room, custom shades, wood laminate floor, inside laundry, plus a 2-car garage with storage space & direct access into the home. This location is the BEST! Everything is a quick couple minute walk away, like the nearby park with a gazebo and swimming pool, a 1 mile greenbelt that runs through Terramor Village, Oso Grande Elementary, water-park, skate-park & miles of trails. Also enjoy the many amenities including 4 clubhouses, 10+ pools, sports park, tennis, basketball, volleyball, & FREE high speed internet through COX.