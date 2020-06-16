6 Nectar Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.5 Baths plus Casita, gorgeous view property boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the hills and canyons for miles around. Peaceful, private and quiet, yet so close to all the amenities the community has to offer, access roads to shopping and dining, schools and freeway, this home is everything modern living has to offer. The open and contemporary floor plan leads you out to a covered patio and spacious back yard, the perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining. The lovely and private casita consists of a bedroom, sitting room, bath and kitchenette and is separated from the residence by an open-air courtyard with its own spectacular view. Walls, tile floors, carpeting, paint, quartz and granite counters and finishes are all neutral and coordinated. This is a magical place to live with plenty of space both indoors and out for your family and friends.