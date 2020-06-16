All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 6 Nectar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
6 Nectar Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:14 AM

6 Nectar Court

6 Nectar Ct · (949) 373-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home, Built in 2018! Located in the Heirloom tract of the up and coming wonderful new community of Esencia in Rancho Mission Viejo. The 5 BR, 5.5 Baths plus Casita, gorgeous view property boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the hills and canyons for miles around. Peaceful, private and quiet, yet so close to all the amenities the community has to offer, access roads to shopping and dining, schools and freeway, this home is everything modern living has to offer. The open and contemporary floor plan leads you out to a covered patio and spacious back yard, the perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining. The lovely and private casita consists of a bedroom, sitting room, bath and kitchenette and is separated from the residence by an open-air courtyard with its own spectacular view. Walls, tile floors, carpeting, paint, quartz and granite counters and finishes are all neutral and coordinated. This is a magical place to live with plenty of space both indoors and out for your family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Nectar Court have any available units?
6 Nectar Court has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Nectar Court have?
Some of 6 Nectar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Nectar Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Nectar Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Nectar Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Nectar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 6 Nectar Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Nectar Court does offer parking.
Does 6 Nectar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Nectar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Nectar Court have a pool?
No, 6 Nectar Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Nectar Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Nectar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Nectar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Nectar Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Nectar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Nectar Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Nectar Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity