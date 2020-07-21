6 Lynde Street

Amenities
Highly upgraded townhome in the highly sought after Davenport community. This home has been completely updated throughout and is move in ready. Gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring covers the downstairs areas. The kitchen has granite counters, what cabinets and plenty of counter and cabinet space. All the bathrooms have been enhanced with quartz counters, designer style mirrors and new fixtures. The spacious master bedroom features a soaking tub, a glass enclosed walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The two plantation shutters and crown moldings bring this home to another level. Refrigerator, 2 year old washer and dryer are all included. There is lots of garage store for all your gear.