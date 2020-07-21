All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

6 Lynde Street

6 Lynde Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 Lynde Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded townhome in the highly sought after Davenport community. This home has been completely updated throughout and is move in ready. Gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring covers the downstairs areas. The kitchen has granite counters, what cabinets and plenty of counter and cabinet space. All the bathrooms have been enhanced with quartz counters, designer style mirrors and new fixtures. The spacious master bedroom features a soaking tub, a glass enclosed walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The two plantation shutters and crown moldings bring this home to another level. Refrigerator, 2 year old washer and dryer are all included. There is lots of garage store for all your gear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Lynde Street have any available units?
6 Lynde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 6 Lynde Street have?
Some of 6 Lynde Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Lynde Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Lynde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Lynde Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 Lynde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 6 Lynde Street offer parking?
Yes, 6 Lynde Street offers parking.
Does 6 Lynde Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Lynde Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Lynde Street have a pool?
No, 6 Lynde Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Lynde Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Lynde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Lynde Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Lynde Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Lynde Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Lynde Street does not have units with air conditioning.
