6 Lynde Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded townhome in the highly sought after Davenport community. This home has been completely updated throughout and is move in ready. Gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring covers the downstairs areas. The kitchen has granite counters, what cabinets and plenty of counter and cabinet space. All the bathrooms have been enhanced with quartz counters, designer style mirrors and new fixtures. The spacious master bedroom features a soaking tub, a glass enclosed walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The two plantation shutters and crown moldings bring this home to another level. Refrigerator, 2 year old washer and dryer are all included. There is lots of garage store for all your gear.