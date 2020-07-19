6 Bloomington Street

Amenities

This beautifully renovated home offers 3 Bedrooms + Downstairs Office + Upstairs Den, 2.5 bath with brand NEW paint and brand NEW Flooring at downstairs and upstairs, plus all upgraded features: Custom Crown Moldings, Custom Appliances including brand new Bosch Dishwasher, Custom Granite Counter Tops and cabinets, Huge Walk-in Pantry, Ceiling Fans Throughout Home with Dimmers, Custom Kitchen Sink Fixtures, Beautiful French Doors to Garden on Side of Home, Full Upstairs Laundry Room, Custom Paint Throughout, beautiful Master Suite with Custom built Walk-In Closet, Tub and Separate Shower and Double Sinks. This charming home is located in one of Ladera Ranch's most popular neighborhoods. One block from a "California Distinguished" Elementary School - Chaparral Elementary School. 2 Blocks from Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, and Swimming Pools in Ladera Ranch. Contact listing today for a showing or more information.