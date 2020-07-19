All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 6 Bloomington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
6 Bloomington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Bloomington Street

6 Bloomington St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Township Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Bloomington St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully renovated home offers 3 Bedrooms + Downstairs Office + Upstairs Den, 2.5 bath with brand NEW paint and brand NEW Flooring at downstairs and upstairs, plus all upgraded features: Custom Crown Moldings, Custom Appliances including brand new Bosch Dishwasher, Custom Granite Counter Tops and cabinets, Huge Walk-in Pantry, Ceiling Fans Throughout Home with Dimmers, Custom Kitchen Sink Fixtures, Beautiful French Doors to Garden on Side of Home, Full Upstairs Laundry Room, Custom Paint Throughout, beautiful Master Suite with Custom built Walk-In Closet, Tub and Separate Shower and Double Sinks. This charming home is located in one of Ladera Ranch's most popular neighborhoods. One block from a "California Distinguished" Elementary School - Chaparral Elementary School. 2 Blocks from Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, and Swimming Pools in Ladera Ranch. Contact listing today for a showing or more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bloomington Street have any available units?
6 Bloomington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 6 Bloomington Street have?
Some of 6 Bloomington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Bloomington Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bloomington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bloomington Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bloomington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 6 Bloomington Street offer parking?
Yes, 6 Bloomington Street offers parking.
Does 6 Bloomington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Bloomington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bloomington Street have a pool?
Yes, 6 Bloomington Street has a pool.
Does 6 Bloomington Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Bloomington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bloomington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Bloomington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bloomington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bloomington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego