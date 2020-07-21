Amenities

new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

This brand new, end unit ESENCIA HOME IN RANCHO MISSION VIEJO. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, including two master suite, 2156 sqft with lots of upgrades throughout the house is on the market for lease. The largest floorplan at Vivaz opens into a contemporary kitchen, ample dining space, large great room and all brand new appliances included. This unique plan has two full master suites, one downstairs, both incorporating a spa-inspired master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub, and walk-in closet. This end unit house with no neighbor in front or on the side provides amazing brightness and quietness into the house. All blinds/ shutters will be installed and landscape will be finished by the owner.