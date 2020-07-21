Amenities
This brand new, end unit ESENCIA HOME IN RANCHO MISSION VIEJO. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, including two master suite, 2156 sqft with lots of upgrades throughout the house is on the market for lease. The largest floorplan at Vivaz opens into a contemporary kitchen, ample dining space, large great room and all brand new appliances included. This unique plan has two full master suites, one downstairs, both incorporating a spa-inspired master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub, and walk-in closet. This end unit house with no neighbor in front or on the side provides amazing brightness and quietness into the house. All blinds/ shutters will be installed and landscape will be finished by the owner.