All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 56 ocaso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
56 ocaso
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

56 ocaso

56 Ocaso St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

56 Ocaso St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
This brand new, end unit ESENCIA HOME IN RANCHO MISSION VIEJO. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, including two master suite, 2156 sqft with lots of upgrades throughout the house is on the market for lease. The largest floorplan at Vivaz opens into a contemporary kitchen, ample dining space, large great room and all brand new appliances included. This unique plan has two full master suites, one downstairs, both incorporating a spa-inspired master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub, and walk-in closet. This end unit house with no neighbor in front or on the side provides amazing brightness and quietness into the house. All blinds/ shutters will be installed and landscape will be finished by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 ocaso have any available units?
56 ocaso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 56 ocaso have?
Some of 56 ocaso's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 ocaso currently offering any rent specials?
56 ocaso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 ocaso pet-friendly?
No, 56 ocaso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 56 ocaso offer parking?
Yes, 56 ocaso offers parking.
Does 56 ocaso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 ocaso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 ocaso have a pool?
No, 56 ocaso does not have a pool.
Does 56 ocaso have accessible units?
No, 56 ocaso does not have accessible units.
Does 56 ocaso have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 ocaso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 ocaso have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 ocaso does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego