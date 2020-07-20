51 Ethereal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Highly Upgraded Plan 2 Tarleton Home and rarely on the market with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with expansive granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, an abundance of cabinet and counter space. The Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. There is also direct access from the two car garage.

Custom gas fireplace is perfect for those cozy nights. Beautiful warm wood flooring graces the living areas and a gas fireplace is an added feature. There are decorative crown molding is in the living rooms and master bedroom. Upstairs living area includes a large master suite with a large walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath area with an oval soaking tub and separate shower. The large master suite has an enormous walk in closet. Upstairs there are over sized secondary bedrooms, a tech area,an upstairs laundry room and an additional linen storage. Enjoy Low Electric Bills with Solar. Ladera Ranch is known as one of the best master planned communities in Orange County. The area offers top rated schools, numerous community parks (including a water park!), numerous shopping and dining options, and is close to the toll road and freeway. Just steps to the popular Paseo trail and neighborhood pools. Enjoy all of the Ladera Ranch amenities; 14 community pools, 4 clubhouses, a children's water park, a skate park, Wagsdale dog park, hiking trails, sports courts and tennis courts, and Cox high speed internet too!