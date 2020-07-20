All apartments in Ladera Ranch
51 Ethereal Street

51 Ethereal St · No Longer Available
Location

51 Ethereal St, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Terramor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly Upgraded Plan 2 Tarleton Home and rarely on the market with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with expansive granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, an abundance of cabinet and counter space. The Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included. There is also direct access from the two car garage.
Custom gas fireplace is perfect for those cozy nights. Beautiful warm wood flooring graces the living areas and a gas fireplace is an added feature. There are decorative crown molding is in the living rooms and master bedroom. Upstairs living area includes a large master suite with a large walk-in closet and an en-suite master bath area with an oval soaking tub and separate shower. The large master suite has an enormous walk in closet. Upstairs there are over sized secondary bedrooms, a tech area,an upstairs laundry room and an additional linen storage. Enjoy Low Electric Bills with Solar. Ladera Ranch is known as one of the best master planned communities in Orange County. The area offers top rated schools, numerous community parks (including a water park!), numerous shopping and dining options, and is close to the toll road and freeway. Just steps to the popular Paseo trail and neighborhood pools. Enjoy all of the Ladera Ranch amenities; 14 community pools, 4 clubhouses, a children's water park, a skate park, Wagsdale dog park, hiking trails, sports courts and tennis courts, and Cox high speed internet too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

