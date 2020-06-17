All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch, CA
5 WOOD BARN Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:35 PM

5 WOOD BARN Road

5 Wood Barn Road · (949) 661-7653
Location

5 Wood Barn Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Wycliffe Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great single family detached home! White picket fence gives this home charming curb appeal. New interior & exterior paint,landscaping is been totally renewed, clean throughout. Upgraded throughout with Euro 18' Italian tile flooring and neutral carpet. The fully appointed gourmet kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances and more. This wonderful home features jacuzzi tub, decorator lighting, French doors, decorator ceiling fans, wood blinds and more. Spacious family room features a cozy fireplace and convenient media niche. Enjoy the private court yard entry and upstairs balcony. Conveniently located within close proximity to 3 parks, a community pool & lushly landscaped common areas and hiking trails. Enjoy the Ladera Ranch lifestyle with numerous parks, children's water park, and concerts/seasonal festivals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 WOOD BARN Road have any available units?
5 WOOD BARN Road has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 WOOD BARN Road have?
Some of 5 WOOD BARN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 WOOD BARN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 WOOD BARN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 WOOD BARN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 WOOD BARN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 5 WOOD BARN Road offer parking?
Yes, 5 WOOD BARN Road does offer parking.
Does 5 WOOD BARN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 WOOD BARN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 WOOD BARN Road have a pool?
Yes, 5 WOOD BARN Road has a pool.
Does 5 WOOD BARN Road have accessible units?
No, 5 WOOD BARN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 WOOD BARN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 WOOD BARN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 WOOD BARN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 WOOD BARN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
