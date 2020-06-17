5 WOOD BARN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great single family detached home! White picket fence gives this home charming curb appeal. New interior & exterior paint,landscaping is been totally renewed, clean throughout. Upgraded throughout with Euro 18' Italian tile flooring and neutral carpet. The fully appointed gourmet kitchen features Caesar stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances and more. This wonderful home features jacuzzi tub, decorator lighting, French doors, decorator ceiling fans, wood blinds and more. Spacious family room features a cozy fireplace and convenient media niche. Enjoy the private court yard entry and upstairs balcony. Conveniently located within close proximity to 3 parks, a community pool & lushly landscaped common areas and hiking trails. Enjoy the Ladera Ranch lifestyle with numerous parks, children's water park, and concerts/seasonal festivals.