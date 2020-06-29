5 Nectar Court

Amenities

Beautiful location high up in the hills of Esencia on a quiet cul du sac, this 3 BR, 3.5 Bath home is like new! Additionally, the second story loft can serve as an office, play or media room. The property is pristine, immaculate and private with spectacular views that allow you to see for miles around. The upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances is a chef’s delight. Enjoy the over-sized side and back yards, California room and beautiful landscaping for family relaxation or entertaining. Close to pools and recreation, award winning schools and beautiful parks, it offers everything you could want in a community. Call today for a showing. This one is not to be missed!