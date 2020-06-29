All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

5 Nectar Court

5 Nectar Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5 Nectar Ct, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful location high up in the hills of Esencia on a quiet cul du sac, this 3 BR, 3.5 Bath home is like new! Additionally, the second story loft can serve as an office, play or media room. The property is pristine, immaculate and private with spectacular views that allow you to see for miles around. The upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances is a chef’s delight. Enjoy the over-sized side and back yards, California room and beautiful landscaping for family relaxation or entertaining. Close to pools and recreation, award winning schools and beautiful parks, it offers everything you could want in a community. Call today for a showing. This one is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Nectar Court have any available units?
5 Nectar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 5 Nectar Court have?
Some of 5 Nectar Court's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Nectar Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Nectar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Nectar Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Nectar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 5 Nectar Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Nectar Court offers parking.
Does 5 Nectar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Nectar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Nectar Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Nectar Court has a pool.
Does 5 Nectar Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Nectar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Nectar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Nectar Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Nectar Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Nectar Court does not have units with air conditioning.
