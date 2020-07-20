5 Dietes Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 2 MONTH RENTAL! Beautiful and Immaculate Town-home with designer paint and stone flooring in kitchen and baths. Great location with lots of natural lighting and nice curb appeal. Conveniently located to parks, Berkshire recreation club, gym, pools, spa, tennis courts and schools. Two Bedrooms and Two Full Baths with attached Two Single Car Garages and Lots of Storage. Kitchen was remodeled within a couple of years with granite counters, double sinks, newer stainless steel Maytag dishwasher, GE stove and microwave. Recessed lighting throughout. Master bathroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower tub. Cozy fireplace in living room. Laundry room in separate closet. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Desk area in open space near bedrooms. Extra large balcony with stylish wrought railing overlooking tranquil tree lined street.