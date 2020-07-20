All apartments in Ladera Ranch
5 Dietes Court
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

5 Dietes Court

5 Dietes Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Dietes Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 2 MONTH RENTAL! Beautiful and Immaculate Town-home with designer paint and stone flooring in kitchen and baths. Great location with lots of natural lighting and nice curb appeal. Conveniently located to parks, Berkshire recreation club, gym, pools, spa, tennis courts and schools. Two Bedrooms and Two Full Baths with attached Two Single Car Garages and Lots of Storage. Kitchen was remodeled within a couple of years with granite counters, double sinks, newer stainless steel Maytag dishwasher, GE stove and microwave. Recessed lighting throughout. Master bathroom has walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower tub. Cozy fireplace in living room. Laundry room in separate closet. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Desk area in open space near bedrooms. Extra large balcony with stylish wrought railing overlooking tranquil tree lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Dietes Court have any available units?
5 Dietes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 5 Dietes Court have?
Some of 5 Dietes Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Dietes Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Dietes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Dietes Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Dietes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 5 Dietes Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Dietes Court offers parking.
Does 5 Dietes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Dietes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Dietes Court have a pool?
Yes, 5 Dietes Court has a pool.
Does 5 Dietes Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Dietes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Dietes Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Dietes Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Dietes Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Dietes Court does not have units with air conditioning.
