49 Molly Loop

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Built in 2018 this new construction almost new. 4 Bedroom plus HUGE LOFT/BONUS/OFFICE - Gorgeous finishes included with lighter neutral tones - Open and Bright (Plan 1, see floorplan in notes) First level includes wood flooring & has an open concept with great room plenty of led lighting, window coverings, poles installed for your own choice of drapery, fireplace, with light neutral custom paint. Larger and bright eat in area for dining with custom light fixtures, area is large enough for farm size table. Bright and spacious kitchen with quartz extended island, brand new fridge, step in pantry and lots of storage and counter space. Downstairs main floor bedroom, with fan, led lighting, and full bathroom with quartz counter tops, this room has wood flooring. California room with larger sliding doors to enjoy the newly landscaped private yard and easy to maintain patio area, covered area with fan for dining and relaxing. Upstairs includes a large bonus room, carpet is medium grey ton, and led lighting, window coverings. Secondary rooms but are carpeted, with fans, and led lighting. Upstairs bath has quartz counter tops. Master Suite has grey carpet, custom window coverings, fan, and plenty of led lighting. Master Bath has quartz counter tops, and bath and step in shower has quartz in light and neutral tones. New washer and dryer, laundry is located upstairs. Walk to elementary and middle school.

Please note house is virtually staged, no furniture is on premises.