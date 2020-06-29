44 Albany Street.

Amenities

Highly Upgraded Extra Cost Corner Lot. 1,973’, 3 or 4 Bedrooms with Loft. Largest Model in tract. This is definitely Turnkey and “Very Special”. High Quality Custom Features: Imported Italian Marble Floors and Marble Faced Fireplace. Granite Countertop. Arched and Beveled Glass Cabinets. 17” Carved Crown Molding in Kitchen. In-Cabinet Custom Lighting, Newer Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher. French Doors to Patio. Carved Ceiling Medallion with Newer Chandelier. Guest Bath with Cut Glass Mirror and Newer Triple Crystal Light. Walk-In Pantry, Walk-In Laundry Room Upstairs. Large Upstairs Loft. Large Master Suite with Hardwood Flooring 10” Crown Molding. New Carpets Bedroom 2 and 3. Very hard to find rental opportunity in Ladera Ranch.